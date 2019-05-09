Perak Labour Dept needs to get to the ground to resolve problems, says Sivanesan

A. Sivanesan speaks at the DAP National Conference 2016 in Shah Alam December 4, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

TELUK INTAN, May 9 — The Labour Department (JTK) in Perak has been asked to get to the ground to resolve issues whenever it receives reports from companies facing problems.

State Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman, A. Sivanesan said such action should be taken to help resolve problems, especially those involving workers’ rights and compensation.

“The company must inform the JTK in its respective district and the JTK must also have a meeting with the company and its employees much earlier.

“If action is taken earlier, the employees can get at least (should the the company close down) get their compensation under Regulation 6 of the Employment Act 1955,” he said.

Sivanesan, who is also Sungkai assemblyman said this after a working visit to the Central Medical Sdn Bhd factory site here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on a local newspaper report on the issue of compensation and the salary of more than 30 workers, including foreign workers who had been laid off by a factory in Ayer Tawar, Sivanesan said he himself would go down to the factory to resolve the problem.

He said he would visit the factory soon to hold discussions with its management and employees.

“There have been several cases including a factory in Kantan, Chemor and Sungai Siput which were resolved through talks and discussions I chaired, while several other matters (related to factory issues in Beruas), will be settled,” he said.

Yesterday, a local newspaper reported that a factory worker at Jalan Beruas, Ayer Tawar claimed that the old management had yet to pay compensation and salaries to 42 workers after the factory was closed in November.

What was even more unfortunate was the factory under the new management, was also shut down two weeks ago. It had failed to pay salaries to 30 employees, including foreign workers since February, and had instead issued dismissal notices to the workers. — Bernama