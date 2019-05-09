Hannah Yeoh thanks overseas voters for Malaysia Baharu

Deputy Minister of Woman, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Women, Family and Children Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh today thanked overseas Malaysians for going the distance to vote in Pakatan Harapan (PH) on May 9 last year.

"Thank you Malaysians living overseas who climbed ‘mountains’ and crossed oceans just to cast your vote.

“Thank you for caring enough to do something and I believe you contributed significantly to Malaysia Baharu!” the Segambut MP tweeted as PH marked its first anniversary in government today.

During GE14, many Malaysians took to social media to offer funding to help people return to their hometowns to vote, while some companies even offered employees days off.

Malaysians even initiated the #UndiRabu and #PulangMengundi crowdfunding on Twitter to help their fellow Malaysians go home to vote and collected more than RM140,000 in just a week.

Stories of Malaysians looking for passengers at airports to carry their votes back to Malaysia also emerged.

Apart from that, election watchdog Bersih 2.0 and non-governmental organisations arranged and paid for “runners” to collect and fly votes home.

Thousands of Malay­sians working in Singapore also returned to their hometowns to vote on polling day.

Some 300,000 Malaysians commute daily from Johor to Singapore to work, while another 400,000 Malay­sians work and live in Singapore.