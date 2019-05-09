Give us one term to boost state economy, says Sabah deputy chief minister

DAP candidate Vivian Wong, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Christina Liew campaign in Sandakan May 7, 2019, ahead of the May 11 by-election. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 9 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew has called on the people in the state to give at least one term to the current state leadership to prove its ability in carrying out development to boost Sabah’s economic growth.

She said the state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had within a year of ruling Sabah after the 14th general election (GE14) in May last year, done its best in resolving some of the problems it had inherited from the previous government.

These included introducing several new policies to bring about more benefits to the state’s development and economy for the well-being of the people as a whole, she said.

“We have had only a year to administer the state. I think it is fair to give us at least one term (to prove our ability in bringing development and in strengthening the economy). The Chief Minister has worked on his best to go to China to bring investments to Sabah.

“Some hotel construction projects will also be implemented because Sabah is lacking in hotel rooms. Incoming investments and the tourism sector are growing rapidly. I’m not saying that we are better than any government but we try our best and all Cabinet ministers work hard,” she said.

Liew was commenting on a statement by Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Datuk Michael Lui who wanted the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to fulfil the aspirations of the people by taking steps to develop and accelerate economic growth as the coalition was entering its second year of administration after GE14.

In Sabah, Parti Warisan Sabah had also formed a joint state government with The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) and PH after GE14.

Liew did not deny that there was a lack of incentives in business development, but they were not concentrated in Sabah alone.

Nevertheless, the state government is committed to helping promote products of local entrepreneurs to boost revenue and expand business opportunities, she said. — Bernama