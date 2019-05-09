Bersih 2.0 awards Pakatan 36.4 marks after one year in power

Fann said the marks were based on the ruling coalition’s electoral, political and institutional reforms which were commendable for the first year, but added that there is still much room for improvement. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration “surpassed expectations” but only scored a passing grade of 36.4 over 100 from the coalition for free and fair elections Bersih 2.0 today, its first-year anniversary of its electoral victory over Barisan Nasional.

Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann said the marks were based on the ruling coalition’s electoral, political and institutional reforms which were commendable for the first year, but added that there is still much room for improvement.

“Yes. They have passed it for a first-time report card. As I said earlier, you don’t expect a child to pass his final-year examination during his first-term exams. But if you want to divide five years into percentages — we expected them to achieve only 20 per cent.

“Here they hit 36.4 per cent, that means they surpassed expectations. But we don’t see it that way as some reforms are easily doable and they have done it. I would say yes, they passed it,” Fann told a news conference here.

