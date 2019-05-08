Police fear new vehicle tint rule will spur crime, endanger its personnel

Transport Minister Anthony Loke inspects a car’s tinted windscreen during a press conference in Putrajaya May 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Bukit Aman traffic police’s enforcement department today expressed concern with the Transport Ministry’s decision to drop the tint limit for non-driver windows over concerns this may hamper crime prevention.

Bukit Aman Department of Investigation and Traffic Enforcement director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias also said his unit should have been consulted before the announcement was made.

Azisman said the removal of tint limits for non-driver windows would not only hurt law enforcement activity but may even expose police personnel to unnecessary risk.

“It will be difficult for authorities such as policemen to judge a situation when they are unable to look at the passenger. Let’s say the passenger is behaving suspiciously, we will not be able to see this.

“The safety of policemen or any enforcement authorities will also be in question when they can’t see the passenger during roadblocks,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Azisman said authorities will also be unable to detect minor offences such as when passengers do not wear seatbelts. They may also not be able to spot drivers using mobile phones except when directly beside them, he added.

He said even though there are rules such as additional fee and compliance with other terms such as not having any past criminal record in this new rule, the police official said this would not immediately be apparent to police personnel unless verified.

“There are road users who don’t have a licence and still can use a car,” he said.

Bukit Aman Department of Investigation and Traffic Enforcement director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 30, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Acknowledging that the matter was no longer under the police’s jurisdiction, Azisman Alias nevertheless said his department was never consulted at any time in the matter, even after the announcement was made yesterday.

“The enforcement on tinted glass comes under the Road Transport Department (RTD). This was agreed upon back in 2012 after the Bukit Aman traffic department and RTD made the decision.

“I’m surprised that we were not even called in for our views before the announcement was made or even after hearing our response to the matter this morning.

“Decision has been made by the minister and RTD will have to enforce this new move in three months’ time but I hope they will at least call us now to discuss the backlash of the issue,” he told Malay Mail.

Azisman further explained that while he respects the new decision by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, he asked that his department’s concerns also be taken into consideration.

Yesterday, Loke announced that private vehicle owners may tint their non-driver windows beyond the current visible light transmission (VLT) limits as long as their vehicles have side mirrors.

He said the ministry’s decision was in response to the public’s desire to darken their vehicle windows to filter out heat and for skin medical conditions.

The change removes VLT limits for passenger windows and the rear windscreen.

The minister added the move would also address the issues faced by many Japanese-made cars, which usually come with tinted back windows that have different VLT rates.

However, the minimum VLT rates for the front windscreen and driver’s window remain at 70 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

The minister also noted that vehicle owners who have been following the VLT rates under previous regulations under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass), 1991, will not be affected by the new amendments.

For vehicle owners intending to darken their front and driver’s seat windows beyond the approved VLT rates, they must first pay RM50 to apply for the ministry’s approval, Loke said.

Applicants who receive the approval will be charged a RM5,000 fee, and every permit given has a two-year duration.

He also said exceptions will be made for vehicle owners with health reasons certified by government doctors as the group may fully tint their vehicles without the additional fee.

Vehicles with existing tinted windows that are already lower than the set VLT will also have to re-apply for approval, he clarified.

The ministry is also forming a special committee to vet applications, and applicants who have committed criminal offences or have unresolved summons would not be granted approval, he said.

The updated regulations under the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Certain Types of Glass), 1991 will be enforced tomorrow.

However, vehicle owners are allowed a grace period of three months to apply for ministry approval, Loke added.