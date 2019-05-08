Driver killed after lorry crashes into community hall in Johor

The lorry after it crashed into a community hall along Jalan Ahmad in Kampung Baru Pagoh at Lenga Batu 23, Pagoh today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

PAGOH, May 8 — A 42-year-old lorry driver was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a community hall along Jalan Ahmad in Kampung Baru Pagoh at Lenga Batu 23 today.

The deceased, identified as Zairudin Ibrahim from Bukit Gambir in Muar, was driving an 18-tonne lorry laden with sand from Lenga to Pagoh when the incident occurred at 10.40am.

Initial investigations revealed that the lorry had crashed into the community hall and landed on its side, pinning the driver to the wall of the building.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the Bukit Gambir fire station immediately despatched a team to the location after receiving a distress call at 10.49am.

“Firemen found the victim pinned to the lorry’s driver seat. He was confirmed dead by paramedics that accompanied the team.

“Firemen took seven minutes to extricate the deceased and his body was handed over to the police for further action,” said the spokesman.

There were no other injuries or victims as the community hall was unoccupied at the time of incident, he added.