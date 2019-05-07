Malay Mail

Umno man tells Malaysians to wear black on May 9 in protest of Pakatan rule

Tun Faisal urged people to show their displeasure with the ruling coalition’s performance by wearing black shirts on Thursday. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Umno’s Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz today issued a rallying cry for Malaysians dissatisfied with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s rule to wear black on May 9.

The PH government will be celebrating its first year in power on Thursday.

In his message on social media platform Twitter, Tun Faisal urged people to show their displeasure with the ruling coalition’s performance by wearing black shirts.

“Let us all wear black shirts on May 9 as a sign of protest and criticism on Hari Hitam Malaysia, the day Malaysia started deteriorating under the Pakatan government which has damned the economy, rakyat, Islam religion in this country...,” he tweeted.

The tweet also featured a poster showing the silhouettes of people waving protest signs and banners, as well as holding a loudhailer.

The poster’s headline reiterated the Federal Territories delegate’s message.

On May 9 last year, PH won the 14th general election, ending decades of governance by Barisan Nasional (BN), an Umno-led coalition.

However, the PH government’s performance has received mixed reviews from political leaders, analysts, business communities and Malaysians.

