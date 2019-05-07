DAP not your ‘whipping boy’, Perak lawmaker tells Umno

Perak state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to reporters in Ipoh April 18, 2019. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 7 — Perak assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari wants Umno to stop using DAP to spread false fear among the Malay community amid a public spat between Putrajaya and the Johor palace.

Abdul Aziz, who is also Perak DAP vice-chairman and state executive councilor, singled out Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, whom he accused of making unfounded statements about the Pakatan Harapan party.

“Stop dragging us into the present spat. Our position has been clear from the start that we never question the position of Rulers, Islam, Malay language and the special position of Malays,” he said in a statement.

“In fact, it was Umno and their ilk that have been twisting our stand for their own political gains. Over the years it was Umno itself that has crossed the line as far as the constitutional positions are concerned,” he added.

He said Umno delegates had called for the removal of the sultans’ power to appoint the mentris besar, during the party’s 1992 general assembly.

“Umno should stop using DAP as its whipping boy and scapegoat,” he said.

Abdul Aziz was commenting on Annuar’s tweet that there were several Malay leaders trapped in the ideological warfare perpetuated by certain factions.

“They are trumpeting DAP’s narrative more than DAP itself, purportedly asking us to reject the politics of 3R — race, religion and royalty,” he added.