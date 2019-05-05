Baseless statements on Haj quota could affect Malaysia-Saudi relations, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof stressed that it was Saudi Arabia’s right to set the haj quota and any additional quotas given based on appeal. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PARIT BUNTAR, May 5 — All parties are urged not to make unfounded statements on the country’s haj quota as they could jeopardise the good relations between Malaysia and the Saudi Arabian government.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof stressed that it was Saudi Arabia’s right to set the haj quota and any additional quotas given based on appeal.

“Do not drag the issue of the additional quota of 10,000 haj pilgrims by alleging that the Pakatan Harapan government has not been good about Islam because this is a dangerous statement. Do not go overboard in the guise to defend Islam.

“In the last few years, Saudi Arabia did not give us that quota. Maybe they (Saudi Arabia) will give at the last minute and I see that he (Asyraf Wajdi) does not have any political capital and is saying that this was caused by the government,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of a community programme Jumdesa 6.0 at Kampung Sungai Megat Aris, Bagan Tiang near here today.

Mujahid was commenting on a statement made by UMNO Youth Head Datuk Dr Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki yesterday alleging that Malaysia had lost the additional quota of 10,000 because of the sour relations between the PH government and Arab Saudi.

Asyraf’s statement made in an event in Mergong, Kedah last Friday was published by daily newspaper Utusan Malaysia.

Mujahid who is Parit Buntar Member of Parliament said Asyraf and Utusan Malaysia should apologise to the people of Malaysia for making a negative statement about haj pilgrims and the Saudi Arabian government.

He said it was the right of the Saudi Arabian government to give the additional quota to any country.

“I have gone to Saudi Arabia and there were no problems with the relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

On the Ummah Unity Rally held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Mujahid said it was organised to stir up political sentiments so that Muslims would have a negative view of the PH government. — Bernama