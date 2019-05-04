Teresa Kok leads palm oil promotion mission to key European markets

During the mission, Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok will be engaging with officials and stakeholders of influential Member States of the EU which are also important palm oil trading partners in the EU. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok Suh Sim is leading a palm oil economic and promotion mission from May 3-13 to London (United Kingdom), Brussels (Belgium), Berlin (Germany), and Rome (Italy).

A statement issued by the Ministry of Primary Industries said her delegation would comprise officials from the Ministry, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC).

“During the mission, she will be engaging with officials and stakeholders of influential Member States of the European Union (EU) which are also important palm oil trading partners in the EU.

“This mission is part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to promote palm oil and palm-based products to key markets as well as to engage and address anti-palm oil sentiments in the region,” it said.

The mission will also help Malaysia strengthen bilateral trade relations with these important markets and understand their perspective on domestic implementation of EU Renewable Energy Directive II (EU RED II) and the palm oil sector as a whole.

Kok will also visit the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre, a UK-based research and promotion centre of the Malaysian Rubber Board during the mission. — Bernama