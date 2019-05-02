In Johor, cops nab man, end up seizing syabu worth RM1.5m

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad with the seized syabu during a press conference at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters in Skudai, Johor Baru here today. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 2 — Police seized synthetic drugs, believed to be syabu (crystal methamphetamine), worth more than RM1.5 million after arresting a man in a raid at a two-storey house in Taman Impian Emas, Skudai here yesterday.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad said the raid conducted at 4.30pm was based on intelligence by a team from the district’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

He said a 32-year-old male suspect was arrested during the raid.

“In the raid, police found 27.39kg of drugs estimated to be worth more than RM1.5 million packed in 28 Chinese tea packs on the first floor of the premises.

“Initial investigations revealed that the drugs were meant for the local market,” said Mohd Taib at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters here today.

Mohd Taib said the police are not ruling out the possibility that the drugs are linked to the massive drug bust in Pasir Gudang in March this year as the same Guanyingwang brand Chinese tea packaging was used.

On March 19, federal police NCID crippled a large-scale syabu smuggling and trafficking syndicate with a seizure of 2.06 tonnes of the synthetic drug estimated to be worth RM103.2 million, making it the biggest haul in the country for the year.

The raid followed the arrest of six suspects in three separate operations in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Mohd Taib said the male suspect has been remanded for seven days from yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“This success is the result of continuous monitoring and intelligence by the district NCID.

“We will continue to intensify our intelligence and operations in combating drug trafficking,” said Mohd Taib.