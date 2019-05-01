Five days into Sandakan poll campaign, cops get three election complaints

(From left) Sandakan by-election candidates PBS’ Datuk Linda Tsen, Chia Siew Yung, DAP’s Vivian Wong, Sulaiman Abdul Samad and Hamzah Abdullah pictured on nomination day in Sandakan April 27, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, May 1 ― Police have received three reports and opened two investigations relating to campaigning for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election.

Sandakan District Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the investigations were being conducted under Section 24B (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“A total of 65 permits have been issued to contesting candidates to hold public talks (ceramah),” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Mohd Azhar also advised each candidate to comply with the rules and regulations as well as the conditions in the issued permits.

“Conduct campaigns in a mature and professional way, do not do things that can harm society such as inciting and sabotaging campaign materials,” he said.

So far, over 1,000 police personnel had been mobilised to ensure that the by-election process goes smoothly as early voting has been set for May 7 and polling on May 11. ― Bernama