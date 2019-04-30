Dr M expects consent from Rulers on new chief justice this week

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the meeting with government officers at Puspanita Puri in Putrajaya April 30, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — The Conference of Rulers is expected to give their approval to the candidate for chief justice by Saturday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The country’s top judge position is currently vacant, following Tan Sri Richard Malanjum’s retirement on April 12.

“I think it should come in before the end of this week,” Dr Mahathir said during a meeting with government officers at Seri Puspanita here, organised by the Public Service Department.

The list of candidates for the post of Chief Justice was handed in at the start of the month.

One such candidate touted for the role is senior Federal Court judge Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, who at 62 years old can serve for longer based on the Constitutional retirement age of 66 years and six months.

Malanjum, the country’s first indigenous appointee, had served the judiciary for 27 years. His tenure was widely lauded for the many reforms introduced, but he cannot be reappointed to the post, having served the maximum allowed under the law.