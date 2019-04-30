DPM: Malaysia, Qatar foundation discuss issues of mutual interests

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 2, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — Malaysia and the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) and Education Above All (EAA) today discussed issues of mutual interests, particularly on education, health and refugees, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said her 40-minute talks with QF and EAA chairman Sheikha Moza Nasser at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry also touched on efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Sheikha Moza, the consort of Sheikh Hamad Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir of Qatar, arrived in Malaysia last Sunday for a four-day visit.

“We welcome her visit because Malaysia and Qatar enjoy a close relationship and this will strengthen ties between the two countries. We discussed how to ease and overcome problems relating to refugees, education and health,” Dr Wan Azizah told reporters here.

Dr Wan Azizah said Sheikha Moza was impressed by the studies and research on genome conducted by Professor Datuk Dr A. Rahman A. Jamal of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and the specialisation on children with autism which were presented to her during the visit.

Sheikha Moza was received Dr Wan Azizah and Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh when she arrived at the ministry at 11.40am.

EAA was launched by Sheikha Moza in 2012 to foster development and generate a global movement, with a special focus on areas affected by poverty, conflict and disaster, and the needs of children, while QF was set up in 1995. — Bernama