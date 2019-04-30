Ammonia pollution left 18,000 homes in Melaka without water supply

A total of 18,076 consumers who obtain their water supply from the Gadek Water Treatment Plant in Alor Gajah near here have been experiencing water supply disruption since Sunday following ammonia pollution in Sungai Batang Melaka in the area. — Picture by KE Ooi

MELAKA, April 30 — A total of 18,076 consumers who obtain their water supply from the Gadek Water Treatment Plant in Alor Gajah near here have been experiencing water supply disruption since Sunday following ammonia pollution in Sungai Batang Melaka in the area.

The Melaka state government in a statement here today said the pollution occurred when water from fishing ponds were discharged by two catfish breeders in Hutan Percha area in Alor Gajah.

Among the areas affected included Simpang Ampat, Taman Kebaya-Jalan Kolam Air, Kelemak Industrial Area, Saujana Height, Solok Duku and Pulau Sebang.

“The Water Regulatory Body (BKSA) has received complaints about pollution at the plant on April 28 (Sunday) and yesterday, an enforcement team had investigated and took stern action to issue notices to stop the operation at the farm suspected of discharging waste water into the river.

“Investigations found the reading of ammonia exceeded 3.5mg/l which is above the parameter set by the Health Ministry. Therefore a police report was lodged at the Hutan Percha station for further action,” said the statement.

The pollution later led to the closure of the Gadek Water Treatment Plant as the ammonia content of raw water was too high.

“Supply will be fully restored today. The state government views the matter seriously and will not compromise on matters of water pollution,” he said. — Bernama