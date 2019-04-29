In bid to postpone defamation suit, Jamal Yunos says MACC probe results might affect case

Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok (left) and her lawyer SN Nair at the Duta High Court in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Teresa Kok’s lawyer SN Nair said in High Court today that Umno leader Jamal Yunos had filed an application to strike out the primary industries minister’s lawsuit against him over alleged misuse of Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds.

High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Bache then allowed a slightly frustrated-looking Teresa Kok to approach his seat and address the court.

Despite having work commitments in the senate, Kok said she attended the hearing today because its date had been set months ago, while pointing out that Jamal did not show up.

“I would appreciate it if maybe you could deliver a decision today, so we can save all the man-hours from his (Jamal) lawyers and my lawyers,” Kok said.

One of the lawyers representing Jamal, Nasser Yusof, told Malay Mail that their client had last Thursday filed the application to strike out the lawsuit under Order 18, rule 19 of the Rules of Court 2012 and convert it into a stay of proceedings, pending the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation results on Kok.

MORE TO COME