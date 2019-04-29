Brickfields’ 1.1 million residents get new district police headquarters

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (centre) at the launch of the Brickfields District Police Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on April 29, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The newly-launched Brickfields district police headquarters (IPD) along Jalan Travers here will be able to better serve the 1.1 million residents in its area, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

He said Brickfields’ crime rate has dropped by 5 per cent since last year, and expects the figure to go down further this year.

“Seven police stations throughout the district serve under the headquarters, and I expect it will ensure enforcement is kept optimal,” Fuzi said during launch.

He thanked the facility’s developers Primuda Holdings for completing the 2.5 acre headquarters ahead of time.

“This rarely happens so in the future if there are any developments for the police, may it be completed as fast as this so we can better serve the community,” Fuzi said.

The original Brickfields IPD was located along Jalan Tun Sambanthan and later moved to nearby Jalan Syed Putra in Seputeh. In January 2011, the IPD was relocated to Sri Petaling.

The IPD returned to Brickfields and began operations on April 1 last year. The old location along Tun Sambanthan has since been torn down.

Fuzi said the new RM40.6 million IPD facility with 32 housing units for lower-ranking staff that also comes equipped with a training hall, gym and playground, will benefit its 1,350 personnel and their families.

Although other staff quarters are located in Desa Aman, Pantai Dalam and Cheras, among others, Fuzi wished there were more units available to accommodate the officers, some whom he noted only receive RM300 for housing a month.

“We have already appealed to the government to increase the allowance, but considering that their finances are not good at the moment, we can only hope for the best,” he said.

Fuzi added the IPD’s former location at Sri Petaling will also be converted into additional housing units for policemen, depending on the budget allocated by the government.