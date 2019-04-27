More items to be included in price control scheme for Aidilfitri, Saifuddin says

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said with more items to be included in the scheme, the consumers would have better options and they could buy the goods at cheaper prices. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — More items will be included under the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP) in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration to benefit the consumers, says Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said with more items to be included in the scheme, the consumers would have better options and they could buy the goods at cheaper prices.

“Apart from the controlled items in conjunction with the Ramadan month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, we will also extend the enforcement period. For last year, the enforcement period was about 15 days, this time we will extend the period, and I will make announcement on this later.

He said this to reporters after flagging off participants of the cycling programme as part of the state-level Buy Malaysian Product Campaign Consumerism Carnival here today.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said his ministry also worked closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry to ensure sufficient supply of goods.

“This is to facilitate us at KPDNHEP to alert the consumers in the event of any shortage of supply of goods,” he said. — Bernama