Cracks in building force Keramat Permai Flat occupants to evacuate

An occupant of Taman Keramat Permai Flat, Azlan Mahbod, points to one of the cracks found in the building in Kuala Lumpur April 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A total of 222 occupants of Block F at Taman Keramat Permai Flat here, were forced to evacuate their homes after cracks were found in the building since noon yesterday.

Selangor State Disaster Management chief Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof said the residents from 37 families were transferred to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Keramat as a safety measure.

“The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council had recommended all residents of this block to vacate the building and the police will ensure that no residents remain in this block as the cracks are still happening,” he told reporters at the scene here last night.

He said the situation would continue to be monitored by various agencies among them the Works Department, Selangor State Development Corporation, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force, adding that residents must abide by directives issued by the authorities.

A check by Bernama saw residents leaving the building since 10.30pm.

Some were seen carrying luggages and other necessities as they trudged down the stairs of the four-storey residential block.

According to a resident, Sukiman Mukni, 72, the cracks were believed to have occurred following heavy rain since Thursday.

“This morning the cracks in the building got worse and we felt it was unsafe,” said Sukiman who had been residing at the housing area for the past 28 years. — Bernama