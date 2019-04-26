Hannah Yeoh: Build houses for TTDI long house residents within existing site

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said any plans extending into Taman Rimba Kiara site should not be allowed. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has stressed that the resettlement of Taman Tun Dr Ismail long house residents should be carried out within the existing site.

Any plans extending into Taman Rimba Kiara site should not be allowed to preserve and conserve the green lung, she said.

“We are not against long house residents getting new houses in fact we wholeheartedly welcome it but we do not want the resettlement to encroach into Taman Rimba Kiara,” she told reporters after attending a BukuDrive campaign organised by UEM Sunrise here today.

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad stressed that the Taman Rimba Kiara development project was to resettle long house residents in the area.

The project sparked controversy in April 2017 when Kuala Lumpur City Hall issued an order for the development on a 4.9-hectare lot, out of 10.1 hectares of Taman Rimba Kiara. It was to entail the construction of a 350-unit block of affordable housing for the Bukit Kiara longhouse community and eight blocks of 50-storey luxury condominiums. — Bernama