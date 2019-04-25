Wang Kelian RCI: SB officer identifies Malaysian connection behind closed doors

ASP Wan Ahmad Hamirudeen is pictured on the sixth day of the Wang Kelian Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) hearing in Putrajaya April 25, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — Documents seized from human trafficking campsites in Wang Kelian revealed the involvement of a Malaysian citizen that was traced through a local bank account number, a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) heard today.

The paper trail that led police to the local person’s identity was revealed in the inquiry today by Perlis Special Branch E6 coordinating officer Assistant Superintendent Ahmad Hamirudeen Wan Ahmad, the inquiry’s 19th witness.

However, explicit details of the implicated Malaysian, who’s identify was established after an analysis of seized documents were done, were shared with the inquiry and its panel behind closed doors today.

“Results of the analysis revealed several names, phone numbers, and details of several bank accounts, both Malaysian and foreign,” he responded to Conducting Officers Khairul Anuar Abd Halim and Saiful Hazmi Mohd Saad.

Saiful: The analysis could trace the identity?

Ahmad Hamirudeen: It traced once bank account owned by a Malaysian.

Saiful: Account in a Malaysian bank?

Ahmad Hamirudeen: Yes, a Malaysian bank

Saiful: What is the name of the person?

Ahmad Hamirudeen: (pause) That piece of information is confidential.

Ahmad Hamirudeen, during his public testimony, said he had gone up the hills of Wang Burma, where the makeshift graves were discovered, and verified the existence of the camps there on Jan 23, 2015.

He explained that SB officers scouring the area discovered five camps atop the hill, three that were empty and usable, one with signs that it was burned, and one more older camp found on their way down the hill.

Ahmad Hamirudeen said he was then handed evidence seized from the campsites by officials from the General Operations Force, following a raid they conducted earlier.

The RCI chairman, former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria then instructed for the hall to be cleared, leaving only the panel, witness, and conducting officers inside.

Today marks the sixth day of the RCI into the discovery of human trafficking camps and makeshift graves atop Wang Burma hill in Wang Kelian.

Proceedings will resume on May 7.