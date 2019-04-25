Cops nab most wanted suspect in Cambodian job scam

KUCHING, April 25 — The most wanted suspect in a job scam that resulted in the detention of 47 Malaysians in Cambodia in December last year, has been arrested.

Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the suspect, aged 26, was arrested on arrival at the Kuching International Airport at 12.20pm today.

He was arrested under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he said, adding that the police would apply for an order to remand him tomorrow.

Mustafa Kamal said prior to this, police had arrested a 31-year-old man to assist investigation.

He also urged those with information on the case to contact investigating officer ASP Pricha Azin at 019-889 7640 or to contact the nearest police station.

Last February 25, the police had also arrested a man and a woman, both aged 35, to facilitate investigation, but they had been released on police bail. ―Bernama