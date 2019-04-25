Anwar condemns Sri Lanka Easter Sunday suicide attacks

A blood-spattered statue of Jesus Christ is pictured while crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast, as the sun shines through the blown-out roof, inside St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today advised Islamic bodies to be vigilant against religious fanatic and extremist groups which promote terrorism among Muslims in the name of Islam.

The Port Dickson MP said Islam promotes harmony and opposes all forms of violence.

“I strongly condemn the action of the Daesh militant group that claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks at several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. The violent act is against the teachings in the Quran,” he said in a statement.

The bomb blasts which ripped through the Sri Lankan churches and hotels in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday claimed the lives of up to 360 people and injured hundreds of others.

Anwar advised Malaysians to extend moral support to the families of the victims, like how the citizens of the world responded in the wake of the March 15 terror attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, last month that claimed 50 lives. — Bernama