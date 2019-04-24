May 10 hearing of application for Rosmah to declare property acquisition in money-laundering case

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 24, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The High Court today set May 10 to hear a prosecution application for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to declare her property acquisition in a money-laundering case.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set the date when the case came up for mention before him. Also present were DPP Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, counsel for Rosmah, 67.

Geethan had asked for a week to file the defence argument against the prosecution application.

On October 4, 2018, Rosmah, who is also represented by counsel Manjeet Singh Dhilion and Datuk K. Kumaraendran, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of money laundering, involving RM7,097,750, and five counts for failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

The offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, Bangunan Getah Asli branch, Ground Floor, 148 Jalan Ampang here between December 4, 2013, and June 8, 2017, and the Inland Revenue Board, Kompleks Bangunan Kerajaan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here between May 1, 2014, and May 1, 2018.

The charges on money laundering were framed under Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provides for imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The charges for not declaring income were made under Section 77(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 which requires her to furnish returns of her income for the assessment years 2013 to 2017 to the IRB Director-General on or before April 30, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 without reasonable excuse contrary to Section 112 of the law. — Bernama