Perak assembly condemns Christchurch, Sri Lanka terrorist attacks

Members of the Perak state legislative assembly observe a minute’s silence for victims of the Christchurch and Sri Lanka terrorism attacks in Ipoh April 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 23 — The Perak state legislative assembly today adopted a motion to condemn the acts of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand and in Sri Lanka.

State Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How, when tabling the motion, requested all members of the assembly to observe a moment of silence for the victims who died in the attacks.

“On 15 March, 51 victims, including a Malaysian, died in the mass shooting when preparing for the Friday prayers at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque, in Christchurch.

“While on Sunday, 207 victims died in multiple bombing incidents which took place at several churches when celebrating Easter mass, and also hotels namely Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury were also attacked in Sri Lanka,” he said.

The Pasir Pinji assemblyman urged members of the assembly to show solidarity with the victims and also to use the incidents as a lesson.

“We have to avoid all our hatred and maintained the spirit of unity,” he added.

The sitting adjourned sine dine.