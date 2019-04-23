Bid to transfer Rosmah’s solar project corruption case to same High Court handling ex-aide Rizal’s charges to be heard May 2

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The application to shift Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s trial over corruption charges from a solar energy project in Sarawak to the same High Court handling her former aide’s case will be heard on May 2.

Appointed prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said the prosecution made an oral application on April 5 to transfer the case there so she could be tried jointly with Datuk Rizal Mansor, the ex-special officer to the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“We cannot apply for a joint trial with Rizal Mansor unless both cases are before the same judge.

“It is in the public interest this trial goes on as soon as possible,” he told the court today.

Today’s proceedings were before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah in the High Court 1 while Rizal’s case was presided by Mohamed Zaini Mazlan who sits in the High Court 2.

However, defence lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader objected by saying his side needed more time.

He also pointed out that the defence was applying for a stay of proceedings in the matter, which is due to be heard Friday.

“We shouldn’t rush this. Wait until Friday, listen to our stay application and then decide,” Akberdin said.

However, High Court judge Sequerah proceeded to set the date during case mention today.

On November 15 last year, Rosmah claimed trial at the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the project to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak two years ago.

On the first count, Rosmah was alleged to have solicited RM187.5 million through Rizal from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

On the second charge, Rosmah was alleged to have received RM1.5 million from the same person as a reward for helping the company secure a similar project at the former prime minister’s residence in Taman Duta, last year.

Rosmah is charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.