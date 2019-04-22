Johor sultan swears in new state excos, gives MB datukship

The Johor Sultan poses for pictures with the new Johor exco line-up at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru April 22, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialSultanIbrahim

JOHOR BARU, April 22 — Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar witnessed the oaths of office by the new Johor exco line-up at Istana Bukit Serene here this morning.

The news confirms an earlier Malay Mail report that cited sources as saying three new faces would be introduced today, along with the overhaul of the executive council portfolios.

The 10 sworn in this morning include Aminolhuda Hassan (Amanah-Parit Yaani), Dzulkefly Ahmad (Amanah-Kota Iskandar), Liow Cai Tung (DAP-Johor Jaya), Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PKR-Bukit Batu), Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (PKR-Semerah), S. Ramakrishnan (DAP-Bekok), Sheikh ‘Umar Bagharib Ali (DAP-Paloh), Tosrin Jarvanthi (PPBM-Bukit Permai), Tan Chen Choon (DAP-Jementah) and Mohd Solihan Badri (PPBM-Tenang).

Of the group, Solihan, Tan and Tosrin are new to the council.

The sultan also conferred Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal with an award that will grant the latter the title of Datuk.

Dr Sahruddin is expected to announce the new line-up and their portfolios at a media conference at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office later this afternoon.