Christian Federation joins condemnation of deadly Sri Lanka attacks

A blood-spattered statue of Jesus Christ is pictured while crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast, as the sun shines through the blown-out roof, inside St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo April 21, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) today condemned the Easter Sunday terror attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

“Christians in Malaysia are filled with horror, shock and dismay that on this most Holy Day such despicable acts of destruction can be contemplated and carried out upon innocent citizens of Sri Lanka and foreign nationals,” said Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim in a statement issued today.

According to The Guardian, eight series of explosions were set-off in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka last night. So far, at least 290 people have been killed, with 500 injured.

It has been widely reported that 24 people have been arrested so far.

Earlier today the Sri Lankan government said a local Islamist extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks.

Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne who is also a cabinet minister said that the government was investigating whether the group had “international support”.

The majority dead are believed to be Sri Lankans, but roughly 30 foreign citizens have been confirmed dead. Among them include eight British, three Indians and one Japanese.

Wisma Putra has confirmed that no Malaysians are among the fatalities.