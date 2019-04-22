Amanah calls for world leaders to act fast to avoid similar deadly Sri Lanka attacks

Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today condemned the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings that have left 290 people dead and 500 injured. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) today condemned the Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombings that have left 290 people dead and 500 injured.

“Amanah strongly condemns and expressed the deepest regret over this horrific tragedy. No matter who the culprit is or under what motive these murders were carried out, there is no religion, especially Islam, that condones such violence from happening,” said Amanah president Mohamad Sabu in a Facebook post today that was written on behalf of the party.

He added that just criticising the incident is not enough and called upon the leaders of the world to work harder in ensuring that horrific, fatal incidents like this one — where cowards target citizens and places of worship — doesn’t happen again.

“We are concerned that if the world does not act fast to eradicate this violence, other radical groups will form to carry out these similar atrocities. The consequences are world peace will decline and the economy will be ruined, badly affecting the community,” expressed Mohamad.

Earlier today, the Sri Lankan government said a local Islamist extremist group called the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) was behind the deadly suicide bomb attacks.

Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne who is also a cabinet minister said that the government was investigating whether the group had “international support”.