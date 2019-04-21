RM140m to transport goods to interior areas nationwide, says deputy minister

Chong said RM80 million has been allocated for Sarawak alone. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, April 21 — The government has allocated a total of RM140 million for the transportation of basic necessities to interior areas under the essential goods price standardisation programme nationwide.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen said RM80 million has been allocated for Sarawak alone.

He said among the essential goods included in the programme were rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, RON95 and diesel.

“This programme has been managed through open tender since April 1,” he said this in a press conference here today.

Chong said the price of essential goods in the interiors was quite expensive apart from the occurrence of leakages.

“Hence, the ministry has instructed price monitoring staff in the interior areas to carry out inspections from time to time to ensure the prices of these essential items are under control,” he said.

In the meantime, Chong said in conjunction with the upcoming Gawai Day and Hari Raya celebrations, the ministry planned to extend the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP).

“Usually this SKHMP period is only for 15 days, but this time the ministry will extend the period to 20 to 30 days.

“This step is to ensure the essential goods listed as festive season-controlled items with set ceiling price,” he said. — Bernama