Ahead of Earth Day, PM says being developed means being green

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Earth Day celebration at Taman Tugu Nursery in Kuala Lumpur April 20,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysia’s path to developed status requires a sustainable physical plan that puts the environment first over profit, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The message underlined the Pakatan Harapan’s government push for what it termed as equitable development, with emphasis on green policies in its growth plan.

“We have seen the impact of disorganised development and constructions of skyscrapers only for profit,” he said in a speech delivered at the Taman Tugu Earth Day celebration here.

