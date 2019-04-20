Malaysia needs 200 more neurology specialists, says Dr Noor Hisham

Director General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia needs 200 neurology specialists, up from the current total of 107, to ensure that the increased number of stroke patients would be adequately treated. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 20 — Malaysia needs 200 neurology specialists, up from the current total of 107, to ensure that the increased number of stroke patients would be adequately treated, said director-general of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the current specialists comprised 50 specialists and trainees from the ministry, 33 specialists and trainees from university hospitals and 24 private sector specialists.

Dr Noor Hisham said 92 stroke patients were admitted to the hospital daily.

“All general hospitals now have neurology specialists, except in Kedah and Perlis.

“We are training about 11 specialists and will place them at the two states in a year or two,” he told reporters after launching the First Malaysia Stroke Conference here today. — Bernama