Police nab four, seize gemstones worth RM100,000

Police arrested four people believed to have been involved in robberies and masquerading as police and immigration personnel. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, April 19 — Police arrested four people believed to have been involved in robberies and masquerading as police and immigration personnel, and seized 190 packages of gemstones worth about RM100,000.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the suspects, three men and a woman, were picked up yesterday and early today in Rawang and Shah Alam.

“The first arrest at about 8.45pm at a supermarket in Rawang involved a man and three other suspects including a woman were detained at the Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam at 12.45am today.

“Initial investigations revealed that all suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were involved in 16 robberies and masquerading as civil servants in Selangor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur. They have been active since early this year,” he told a press conference here today.

Fadzil said the police also seized two cars, an air pistol, a vest and a cap bearing the emblem of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), two machetes and 11 mobile phones.

He said the three male suspects had multiple previous records including for drugs. — Bernama