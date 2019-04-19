Kelantan crown prince marries Swedish fiancee in Kota Baru

The Crown Prince of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra married Sofie Louise Johansson at the Istana Balai Besar in Kota Baru tonight. — Picture via Facebook/BernamaNewsChannel

KOTA BARU, April 19 — The Crown Prince of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra, 45, has tied the knot with his Swedish sweetheart, Sofie Louise Johansson, 33, at the Istana Balai Besar here tonight.

The marriage of the couple was solemnised by Datuk Aria Diraja cum Kelantan Shariah Court Chief Judge Datuk Daud Mohamad at 8.35pm.

The marriage sermon was read by the Mufti of Kelantan Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

The solemnisation ceremony, which was followed by a royal wedding reception, was attended only by close members of the Kelantan royal family and the couple’s close friends. — Bernama