MB: Perak SADC introducing new farming scheme in bid to grow people’s income

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during the state assembly April 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 17 — The State Agricultural Development Corporation of Perak (SADC) will introduce the Skim Ladang Harapan as part of the state’s efforts to spur income growth and job opportunities for its residents, said the mentri besar.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (PH-Chenderiang) told the state assembly that the scheme would be run by cooperatives or associations registered in Perak.

“This is a long-term approach to upgrade the people’s livelihood besides providing them with Bantuan Sara Hidup,” Ahmad Faizal informed Datuk Sham Mat Sahat (BN- Alor Pongsu) in today’s assembly sitting.

Sham earlier asked the state Pakatan Harapan government what steps it has taken to reduce the cost of living in the state.

Ahmad Faizal said the state government was committed to introducing new incentives to help the people to reduce their cost of living despite weak public finances.

Among others, he pointed out that Perak has launched the Kad Perak Prihatin with an allocation of RM22 million under the 2019 state budget.

“The scheme will benefit 17,000 recipients whereby each will receive RM80 monthly to allow them to buy basic necessities plus an annual allowance of RM300 for each holder to seek treatment at private clinics,” he said.

To increase the cards’ utility, Ahmad Faizal said holders may also use these to buy school necessities.

“The items can be obtained from 169 merchants and transactions are cashless,” he added.

The MB then recalled that the state also provided electricity bill rebates and free water for low-income groups.