Shafee’s money laundering trial to begin July 8

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The High Court here today fixed eight days beginning July 8 for the trial of prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on two charges of money laundering involving RM9.5 milion he received from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and two charges of making false statements to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

During case management today, Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed July 8 to 11 and July 15 to 18 for the hearing.

Former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, the lead prosecutor, and the defence team led by Harvinderjit Singh did not object to the trial dates.

On Sept 13 last year, Muhammad Shafee, 66, pleaded not guilty to receiving proceeds from unlawful activity via cheques issued by Najib which were remitted into Shafee’s CIMB Bank Berhad account. He allegedly received a cheque for RM4.3 million on Sept 13, 2013 and another for RM5.2 million on Feb 17, 2014.

He allegedly committed the two offences at CIMB Bank Bhd, J2 & K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku.

The charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 carry a fine not exceeding RM5 million or up to five years’ jail or both upon conviction.

Muhammad Shafee is also facing two charges of being involved in transactions of proceeds from unlawful activity, that is by making inaccurate statements and in contravention of paragraph 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for financial years ending Dec 31, 2013 and Dec 31, 2014.

He allegedly committed the offences at the Duta branch of IRB, Kompleks Pejabat Kerajaan, Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

For this, Muhammad Shafee is liable to be jailed a maximum 15 years and fined not less than five times the amount of proceeds from the unlawful activity.

Muhammad Shafee had earlier failed in his bid to challenge the appointment of Sri Ram as the lead prosecutor for his case. — Bernama