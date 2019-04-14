Home Ministry: Up to police to probe obstruction of civil servants

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said all political party supporters were reminded to obey the law and not to violate regulations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Home Ministry will leave investigations to police on a group of men who were believed to have inspected a police vehicle during the Rantau state by-election yesterday.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin said all political party supporters were reminded to obey the law and not to violate regulations.

“On the issue of several individuals believed to be Pakatan Harapan supporters who inspected a police vehicle during the Rantau by-election, I want to call on all parties to adhere to the law,” he said in a statement via his official Facebook site today.

In this regard, acting Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed a police report was made over the incident to enable investigations to be carried out.

“This followed an incident of obstructing civil servants from carrying out their official duties when a group of men were shown forcing two policemen to open the police car booth over allegations of bringing in extra ballot papers during the Rantau by-election,” he said in a statement here today.

The case was investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for voluntarily obstructing a civil servant in the discharge of his public functions, which provides for a jail term of up to 2 years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction, he said.

He said the case was also investigated under Section 341 of the Penal Code for restraining any person could be jailed a month or fine up to RM1,000 or both if found guilty.

Abdul Hamid said the people are advised not to take action beyond the limits of the law by preventing any civil servants from performing their official duties.

The 46 seconds video recording which went viral on social media showed several men stopping a police MPV and inspecting the booth of the vehicle. — Bernama