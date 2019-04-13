Osman Sapian at Johor palace for royal audience over MB post (VIDEO)

Datuk Osman Sapian’s resignation as mentri besar was announced by his Bersatu party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Tuesday. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 ― Datuk Osman Sapian is currently at the Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru for an audience with Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar amid questions over his fate as Johor mentri besar.

A video clip by national news agency Bernama showed the Kempas assemblyman being driven into the palace compound in a car with the registration number JRA 1 just after 9am today.

Osman’s resignation as mentri besar was announced by his Bersatu party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Tuesday.

However, Sultan Ibrahim later said he has not consented to Osman’s resignation ― throwing up questions over who is Johor mentri besar.

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim previously said that his father the sultan had decreed Osman be replaced.

Osman said yesterday that until the sultan consents, he will continue to undertake the duties of the MB. He is expected to call for a news conference after his audience with the sultan.

Osman is the 16th Johor mentri besar and is believed to have served the shortest period of less than 11 months after taking his oath of office on May 12 last year after Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th general election.