Petronas: Pengerang blast occurred at unit currently in commissioning stage

KOTA TINGGI, April 12 — The fire incident that caused an explosion at the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), here, early this morning, occurred at the Atmospheric Residue Desulphurisation (ARDS) Unit which is currently under the commissioning stage.

Petronas said the incident, however, did not cause any fatality.

“One personnel sustained scratches and has already been discharged upon receiving medical consultation.

“Teams have been set up and are currently working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident,” Petronas said in a statement here today.

“We wish to assure members of the public that the situation is under control and there is no health-related risk to this incident,” it added. — Bernama