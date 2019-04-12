Malaysian fisherman shot in Abu Sayyaf firefight buried in Sandakan

Jari Abdullah’s widow Nadin Junianti Najiri performs funeral rites at the Kampung Sim-Sim Islamic Cemetery in Sandakan April 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, April 12 — The family of Jari Abdullah, 34, who was kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf terrorists, has come to terms with his demise after he was shot by the militant group in Pulau Simusa, southern Philippines on April 4.

“We are sad but what can we do. This is his fate. We accept his passing,” said the victim’s mother, Zuana Laudiato, 54, when met by reporters after the arrival of Jari’s body here today.

Zuana who was accompanied by a representative of the Malaysia Foreign Ministry in the Philippines since April 5, said upon arriving at the private hospital in Zamboanga, Philippines she decided to remove life support for her son after seeing his condition.

“He has gone. Only breathing through life support machine,” she said.

Zuana said the family would take care of her son’s widow, Nadin Junianti Najiri, 25 who is an Indonesian and schooling for the late fisherman’s three children aged one, five and seven years old.

“I am finally at ease after being able to see my husband’s body for the last time,” said Nadin Junianti.

Jari was laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Kampung Sim-Sim here at about 9.30am after prayers at the village surau.

Present was the Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister of Sabah, Ariffin Asgali.

Ariffin said the government will look into the needs of the victim and will extend assistance to lighten the burden of the victim’s family.

The body arrived at Sandakan Airport at about 7.50am with a Malaysia Airlines flight.

The victim was kidnapped with two other fishermen — Heri Ardiansyah, 19 and Hariadin, 45, both Indonesians — in the waters of Pegasus Reef in Kinabatangan on December 6.

On April 4, Jari was shot by members of Abu Sayyaf while fleeing in a gun battle between the cross-border criminals and Philippines armed forces at Pulau Simusa in Sulu.

The next day, in another shootout at sea, Hariadin was reported dead while Heri was rescued. — Bernama