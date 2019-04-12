Dr Wan Azizah: ECRL not Rantau by-election sweetener

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail stirs dodol as Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Rantau by-election Dr S. Streram and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim look on at Kampung Pasir in Kuala Sawah April 11, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, April 12 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has pointed out that the East Coast Railway Line (ECRL) project that has been revived is not a bait for the by-election for the Rantau State Constituency.

The deputy prime minister said the review of the project including the route realignment for the benefit of Negri Sembilan had been made for so long.

“The realignment was made so that it would be more feasible and more effective... ECRL aims to bring goods not goodies (the new alignment and construction), it is more realistic.

“Not goodies (because) we are doing it for the by-election, but to revive the national economy,” she told reporters after paying a visit to senior citizen, Miri Abdul Manan, 95, who is among the oldest voter for the by-election.

The revival of the ECRL project at a lower cost was announced following the signing of the supplemental agreement (SA) between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC). — Bernama