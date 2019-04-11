KL scalpers getting up to RM1,000 for 'Avengers: Endgame' opening day tickets (VIDEO)

Will be 'Avengers: Endgame' be the biggest movie of all time? — Image by Marvel Studios

PETALING JAYA, April 11 – With less than two weeks before one of the most anticipated movies of all time to hit the big screen, the Avengers : Endgame frenzy continues with tickets for the earliest shows on April 24 selling for as much as RM1,000 each.

With Singapore opening for pre-sales of tickets yesterday, it appears the hype surrounding Marvel Studio’s latest in Malaysia itself is not waning, despite having opened for pre-sales over a week ago.

While scalpers in the US have been reported to be selling tickets for the premiere exceeding RM100,000, only a handful of resellers remain on local online retail and auction sites.

On Carousell, user jenneration323 offered a bundle of four tickets at a negotiable price of RM4,000 for the movie on April 24, promising really good seats for a screening in Mid Valley Megamall.

Tying for most pricey admission are three more users offering couple tickets for RM2,000, while the lowest offer was RM30 for a pair of tickets, with some promising better Imax or meal packages as an attraction.

Not all scalpers were out to make a killing, with tickets were available slightly cheaper on Mudah, with the most expensive being still an exorbitant price tag of RM500 for a pair on April 24, and the cheapest at just RM20.

Shopee, however, offered cheaper alternatives with seats going for RM11.50 up to RM120 for four tickets.

Other popular sites like 11Street, Lazada and eBay Malaysia did not have any on sale.

Avengers: Endgame is poised to be the biggest movie of all time, with presale records being broken all over the world for the highest sales ever in 24 hours.

The movie, the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows the previous instalment, Avengers: Infinity War that collected almost RM8.5 billion worldwide.

Avengers : Inifnity War, is Malaysia's all-time highest box office movie at RM65 million, a record that was previously held by "Fast and Furious 7 in 2015 at RM63 million.

Avengers: Endgame features a starry ensemble of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson and Josh among many others and will open in Malaysia on April 24, two days ahead of the official international release on April 26.