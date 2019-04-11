Adib’s inquest postponed as DPP wants to re-inspect EMRS van

Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid (centre) leaves after attending the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at the Shah Alam High Court April 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, April 11 — The inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was postponed today after the Coroner’s Court allowed the deputy public prosecutor Hamdan Hamzah’s application to reinspect the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) van involved in the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, last year.

Hamdan, who is also the conducting officer for the inquest, was accompanied by deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin and lawyer Syazlin Mansor representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensic department head Datuk Dr Mohd Shah Mahmood, HKL forensic medicine expert Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi and former senior forensic and pathology expert at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid.

However, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad did not join the visit.

The group arrived at the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station at 11.30am and spent hours reinspecting the van and discussing the injuries sustained by Muhammad Adib during the riot.

During the inquest proceedings earlier, Hamdan requested to reinspect the van before he could continue with his questions to Dr Shahrom.

Officer in charge of the fire station, Syed Shahril Anuar Syed Sulaiman, who is also the 18th witness, told the press that they (pressmen) were allowed to be at the station for only 15 minutes, merely to take photographs.

The inquest is scheduled to resume tomorrow.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the EMRS Unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured during the riot at the temple on Nov 27 last year.

He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 17 last year at the National Heart Institute. — Bernama