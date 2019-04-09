Penang PKR Youth lodges police report on video clip defaming Anwar

Penang PKR Youth today lodged a police report against a man said to have defamed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim by spreading a video clip on social media. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, April 9 — Penang PKR Youth (AMK) today lodged a police report against a man said to have defamed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim by spreading a video clip on social media.

Penang AMK head Fahmi Zainol said the 2.41-minute video clip, titled ‘Nothing to Hide MEDIA’ featured panellist Raggie Jessi, who allegedly made seditious and defamatory statements against Anwar which could threaten peace and harmony.

“This statement can trigger disputes between the multi-cultural society and betrayal of national leaders, apart from being an offence under Section 500 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Northeast District Police Headquarters here.

He said the statement issued by the man was also an offence which can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to ensure harmony in the country is preserved.

He added that the statement also tarnished the image and discredited Anwar as PKR president and Port Dickson MP. — Bernama