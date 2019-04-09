Indonesian men offering same-sex services nabbed in Penang

The men were detained for violating their social visit pass. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 9 — The Penang Immigration Department uncovered a syndicate offering same-sex service involving foreigners with the arrest of five Indonesian men during a raid at a hotel here last night.

Penang Immigration Department enforcement head Kholijah Mohamad said the raid was conducted under an operation code-named “Op tegar” following a two-week surveillance and intelligence work.

She said the five men, aged between 20 and 30, were believed to have entered the country only for the purpose.

“They entered the country legally and will stay for a week or two depending on the bookings made by their clients, then go back to Indonesia and come again when they get new bookings which are made through a special application or website,” she told reporters after the operation.

She said they charged between RM150 and RM250 per hour for their service.

They are detained for violating their social visit pass, she said, adding that during the raid, the enforcement team also seized their passports, RM3,500, condoms and gel. — Bernama