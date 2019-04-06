Govt to continue making efforts to turn Beaufort into tourist destination, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the launch of the Beaufort Festival themed ‘Together Towards Development’ at the Bagandang Square April 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, April 6 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will continue making efforts to turn Beaufort into a popular tourist destination, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

However, she said the cooperation between the federal and state government was vital to achieve that goal.

“Beaufort has vast potential to grow in the tourism and agricultural sectors. If the people in Beaufort can work together to develop the district, it will not only boost the economy of the people but also the country, especially Sabah, and eventually, improve the quality of life of the people in Beaufort,” she said when launching Beaufort Festival themed ‘Together Towards Development’ at the Bagandang Square here today.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew and Minister of Education and Innovation Datuk Dr Yusuf Yacob.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said in the context of Beaufort Festival, the government’s main objective was to provide opportunities especially to farmers, petty traders and local producers to market or introduce their products.

The Deputy Prime Minister said she also believed that the festival was capable of helping the trading community in the district to increase their income.

She said the festival was unique as it was not only offering local agro-products, but was also focusing on popularising Bagandang’s traditions and cultures.

“I hope the festival can be a platform for the people in the district to get together and strengthen their ties, unity and understanding as part of the multi-cultural and multi-religious society,” she added. — Bernama