Putrajaya may extend price control period during festive seasons

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks during a press conference in Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government is considering extending the duration for price-controlled items during festive periods, as part of measures to alleviate the rakyat’s rising living costs, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said his ministry, as part of the National Action Committee on Living Costs, is considering two approaches to tackle the issue.

“The first approach is to control the list of items during the festive season. As Malaysia has six festive seasons, the number of goods on the control list can vary depending on the season,” Saifuddin said during a press conference in Parliament.

He cited the fasting month of Ramadan as an example, where he said prices are usually controlled for 15 days.

“We can choose to extend it for a longer period, but we will have to discuss with traders’ associations and the like to ensure they are able to maintain a profit as well during that time.

“The second approach is to increase the number of items on the list of constant price controls. Items such as cooking oil, sugar and cooking gas are already on the list,” Saifuddin said.

The action committee, which met today for the second time, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, along with several other ministers and deputy ministers, heads of government agencies, and selected academics and NGOs.

Among the issues discussed included boosting the national rice production industry; forming an action committee on e-commerce; and analysing the national housing market to address the imbalance between supply and demand, among others.

The action committee’s executive level meeting will convene again at the end of the month.