Home minister says RCI on ‘enforced disappearances’ only if needs must

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Parliament April 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government is open to establishing a Royal Commission Inquiry (RCI) on the “enforced disappearances” of Malaysians purportedly involving the police, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

But the home minister indicated that such a commission should not be set up hastily in a knee-jerk reaction to yesterday’s incriminating findings by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) on the abduction of pastors Raymond Koh, Joshua and Ruth Hilmy as well as Perlis Hope founder, activist Amri Che Mat.

“We have to wait for it first and then investigate carefully if there is a specific need because of the report,” he told a news conference in Parliament, referring to the Suhakam report.

“We can then open the case if the prosecutors allow it,” he added.

