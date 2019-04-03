Man shot after running amok in Klang in stable condition, say police (VIDEO)

The suspect (in red) is seen seconds before rushing a policeman and attempting to stab him.

SHAH ALAM, April 3 — A man who ran amok in front of a bank in Klang and was shot by the police yesterday underwent an operation and is reported to be in stable condition at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the suspect was now conscious and able to communicate.

“He is in remand for seven days for investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, it was reported that a 41-year-old man was injured on the abdomen when shot by the police in an amuk incident in front of a bank in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

Police seized a knife and a packet containing white powder, believed to be drugs, from a sling back which the suspect, who had four previous records for drug-related offences, was carrying. — Bernama