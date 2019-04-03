Electricity supply at Miri Hospital restored

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu said power supply at the hospital was disrupted about 5.30am today. — Screengrab from Google Street View

MIRI, April 3 — Basic clinical service at Miri Hospital is back in operation after the Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) provided additional genset to boost power supply.

Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong Siew Yu said power supply at the hospital was disrupted about 5.30am today due to a faulty transformer and the SEB was now working to replace the transformer, which is going to take about a day.

No untoward incident happened to patients or members of the public throughout the incident, he said in a statement today.

He said those having problems in getting the necessary service at the hospital during this period are advised to contact the relevant departments or units for appointments.

“Miri Hospital apologises for the delay in providing the service and any inconvenience caused is regretted,” he added. — Bernama